L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $189.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.