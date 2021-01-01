Lambda Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Lambda has a market cap of $18.25 million and $5.86 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, Lambda has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,718,715 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

