Lamden (TAU) Price Down 24.5% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $31,440.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

