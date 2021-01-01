Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

NYSE LAZ opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

