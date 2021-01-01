LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Financial Contrast

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 3 0 2.50 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and AIT Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 7.03 $17.93 million $0.88 46.02 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.75

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Volatility and Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats AIT Therapeutics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. The company markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

