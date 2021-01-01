Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.86

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.86 and traded as high as $79.35. Lennar shares last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 1,355,764 shares trading hands.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Get Lennar alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 31.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Lennar by 7,080.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lennar by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 87,146 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.