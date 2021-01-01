Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $270.14

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $270.14 and traded as high as $274.30. Lennox International shares last traded at $270.11, with a volume of 145,722 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $289,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

