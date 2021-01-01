Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.70. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 28,545 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.