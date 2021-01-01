Level01 Price Reaches $0.0478 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $14,651.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00305402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.15 or 0.01991417 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

