Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.30. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 518,817 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Bunka acquired 195,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

