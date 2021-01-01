LF Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFACU) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 2,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

About LF Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

