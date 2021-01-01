LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 135% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $279.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004612 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001681 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005213 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.