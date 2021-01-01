Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

