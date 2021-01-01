Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003296 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $577,555.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00435242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

