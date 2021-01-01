Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $86,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

