LIV Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIVK) Shares Up 0.3%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 618,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 418,202 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 8.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 47.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,773,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

