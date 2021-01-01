LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

LIXIL Group Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.14. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

About LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

