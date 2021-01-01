Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 4th (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology’s (OTCMKTS:LIXT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. Lixte Biotechnology had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,700,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During Lixte Biotechnology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
OTCMKTS LIXT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.86.
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.