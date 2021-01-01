Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 4th (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology’s (OTCMKTS:LIXT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. Lixte Biotechnology had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,700,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During Lixte Biotechnology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS LIXT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.