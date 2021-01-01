LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response coronavirus-induced uncertainties, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives resulting in permanent cost reductions. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. However, escalated manufacturing costs of replacement parts along with high restructuring and acquisition-related expenses are likely to dent the firm’s margins. Also, rising coronavirus infections and subsequent lockdown may put pressure on the company’s prospects. Moreover, the highly volatile salvage car costs are likely to hurt the company’s gross margin. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LKQ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 128.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,097,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

