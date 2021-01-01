Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $102,273.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00273681 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,991,995 coins and its circulating supply is 20,991,983 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.