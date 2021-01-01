LUNA (LUNA) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, Bitrue and KuCoin. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00129943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00564085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00160760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00083451 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

