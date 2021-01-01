Lunyr Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $212,881.80 and $24,213.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01980319 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

