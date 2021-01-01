Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 6.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 33,284,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,575,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,002,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 910,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

