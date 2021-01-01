MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of MAG opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

