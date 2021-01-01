Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

