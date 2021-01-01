Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $274.68

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.68 and traded as high as $309.80. Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) shares last traded at $309.80, with a volume of 5,700 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The stock has a market cap of £45.38 million and a P/E ratio of 58.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.55.

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

