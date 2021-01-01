Maker Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Maker has a total market capitalization of $577.12 million and $40.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinMex, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinMex, Bancor Network, Bibox, GOPAX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OasisDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

