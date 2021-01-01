Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Man Group alerts:

MNGPF remained flat at $$1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.