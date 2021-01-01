MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.40. MAN shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 580 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

Get MAN alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.