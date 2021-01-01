ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.14.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.