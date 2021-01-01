Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.