Marlin (POND) Market Cap Reaches $10.57 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $8.37 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00562474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00160078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00082578 BTC.

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

