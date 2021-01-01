Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Masco have underperformed the industry so far this year, inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid the company going forward. This along with strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. With demand expected to remain strong, Masco envisions net sales growth of 8-10% (excluding currency impacts) for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Masco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Masco by 17.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.