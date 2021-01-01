MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Shares Up 1%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.89. 10,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 18,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAV. CIBC boosted their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.16.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

