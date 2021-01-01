Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.78.

NYSE MAXR opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

