Maxim Group Begins Coverage on VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in VerifyMe by 72.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VerifyMe by 154.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

