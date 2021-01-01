Maxim Group Begins Coverage on VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.
VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.
