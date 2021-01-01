McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.91

McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.91 and traded as high as $82.60. McBride plc (MCB.L) shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 164,198 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £148.24 million and a PE ratio of 22.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79.

McBride plc (MCB.L) Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

