McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.24. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 476,453 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$511.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.