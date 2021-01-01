McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.24. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 476,453 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$511.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

