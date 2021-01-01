Megacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,533.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,533.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,355,791 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

