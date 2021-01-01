Melon Market Cap Hits $39.17 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Melon has a market cap of $39.17 million and $3.79 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $26.52 or 0.00090129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00294275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.55 or 0.02027532 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

