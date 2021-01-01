Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.08 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $3.12 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $395.85 or 0.01355148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027128 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.81 or 0.00345095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001893 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

