Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 29.1% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $218,609.27 and approximately $451.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00345841 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.01359144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002157 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

