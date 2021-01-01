Mercury Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $440,787.49 and approximately $685.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars.

