Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBSB. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

