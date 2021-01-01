Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,731,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after buying an additional 847,376 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 325,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 247,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

