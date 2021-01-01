Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MRUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 14,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,676. The stock has a market cap of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.
