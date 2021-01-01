Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Merus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 34.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 627,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 14,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,676. The stock has a market cap of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

