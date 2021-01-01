Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.10

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $28.21. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 22,611 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Mesabi Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 338,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

