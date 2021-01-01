Metronome Trading Up 17.8% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $50.98 and $5.60. Metronome has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $193,028.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,653,101 coins and its circulating supply is 11,224,002 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

