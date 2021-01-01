M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) Shares Down 0.9%

M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 197.95 ($2.59). 2,180,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,062,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.75 ($2.61).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&G plc (MNG.L) from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.81.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

