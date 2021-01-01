MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,845,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.